Bolgatty Palace, Kochi International Marina await renovation

Efforts to be made to obtain Central tourism funds for the projects

The Kochi International Marina on Bolgatty Island in Kochi. | Photo Credit: H. VIBHU

The Bolgatty Palace and Island Resort and Kochi International Marina, run by the Kerala Tourism Development Corporation (KTDC), are awaiting renovation.

The iconic premium heritage resort in Bolgatty Island, whose main building was built during the Dutch colonial era, saw its last major renovation over two decades ago. Fund paucity was cited as a reason for not taking up subsequent renovation works. The proposed renovation is estimated to cost approximately ₹15 crore, it is learnt.

Conservation architects recently made a presentation before senior tourism officials on their proposals for renovation. The State government ought to approve the proposal that will be shortlisted, following which efforts will be made to obtain Central tourism funds. A ₹50-lakh proposal to renovate the marina located on the eastern side of the property will in all likelihood be integrated with that of the heritage resort, sources said.

The KTDC is, in addition, toying with a proposal to construct a hotel with 50 rooms on the northern side of the marina, overlooking the city and the backwaters. The honeymoon cottages on the western side of the premises, which were popular in the 1980s and 90s, too are badly in need of renovation.

The Bolgatty Palace, which was originally built by Dutch traders in 1744, is said to be the oldest of its kind that exists outside Holland. It has four palatial rooms. Apart from the main block, there is also a mansion block, which houses palace rooms, and a marina block which faces the marina. A nine-hole golf course established in 1925 welcomes guests to the premises. The Bolgatty Event Centre built in 2015 is located close by.

The marina, which was built in 2010, has berthing facility for 34 yachts and also offers services like water, electricity, and sewage pump-outs. This too has been crying for renovation. Efforts are also under way to resurface the ill-maintained road that leads to the resort.