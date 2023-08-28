ADVERTISEMENT

Bogus bomb threat call delays Bengaluru flight in Kochi airport

August 28, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - KOCHI

Passengers were offloaded and the aircraft searched, but nothing suspicious was found. The Indigo flight was delayed by around four hours

The Hindu Bureau

A bomb threat call received at the CISF control room of Cochin International Airport specific to Indigo 6E6482, bound for Bengaluru, turned out to be a bogus one. The call delayed the flight by about four hours and created a brief period of uncertainty.

After the call, passengers were disembarked to search the aircraft. The flight left for Bengaluru after completion of all the formalities at 2.24 p.m., airport sources said.

The aircraft, which was scheduled for departure at 10.30 a.m., was brought back to the stand after the call was received. It was then shifted to the isolation parking bay and the bomb threat assessment committee, chaired by the airport director, was convened.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Case registered

Subsequent procedures involved the CISF, bomb squad, State police, and the security department. All the 139 passengers were offloaded and shifted to the security hold area at gate No. 7. Simultaneously, re-screening of baggage started which was completed at 1 p.m., but nothing suspicious was found.

The police have registered a case and started investigation to trace the origin of the internet call. The passengers were taken care of by the airline during the period.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US