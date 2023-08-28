HamberMenu
Bogus bomb threat call delays Bengaluru flight in Kochi airport

Passengers were offloaded and the aircraft searched, but nothing suspicious was found. The Indigo flight was delayed by around four hours

August 28, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A bomb threat call received at the CISF control room of Cochin International Airport specific to Indigo 6E6482, bound for Bengaluru, turned out to be a bogus one. The call delayed the flight by about four hours and created a brief period of uncertainty.

After the call, passengers were disembarked to search the aircraft. The flight left for Bengaluru after completion of all the formalities at 2.24 p.m., airport sources said.

The aircraft, which was scheduled for departure at 10.30 a.m., was brought back to the stand after the call was received. It was then shifted to the isolation parking bay and the bomb threat assessment committee, chaired by the airport director, was convened.

Case registered

Subsequent procedures involved the CISF, bomb squad, State police, and the security department. All the 139 passengers were offloaded and shifted to the security hold area at gate No. 7. Simultaneously, re-screening of baggage started which was completed at 1 p.m., but nothing suspicious was found.

The police have registered a case and started investigation to trace the origin of the internet call. The passengers were taken care of by the airline during the period.

