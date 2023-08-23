Body to be exhumed as ‘dead man’ returns

August 23, 2023 08:37 am | Updated 08:37 am IST - KOCHI

The unusual spectre of the “return of a dead man” has left the Ernakulam Rural police with the unenviable task of finding the exact identity of a body that was buried earlier this month on a mistaken identity.

The body was wrongly identified as that of an Aluva resident who had since then returned by which time he was ‘buried’ and even had a tomb of his own with his name inscribed on it. The Angamaly police have launched a probe into who was the man whose body was actually buried.

Now, the Ernakulam Rural police are gearing up to approach the Revenue Divisional Officer with a request to exhume the body to collect bone samples for preservation of DNA. In the event of exhumation, the body will not be removed from the burial site if the Church authorities do not raise objections. Else, it will be moved to a public crematorium.

Drama started unfolding with the body being identified as that of Antony Ouppadan of Aluva by his relatives. The body was released to the family by the police after his sister and two local body members identified the body. That it was a mistake became indisputably apparent when Antony himself appeared a week later. The relatives could not be reached now.

The police, however, do not blame the relatives for the fiasco as they admit that the deceased had a striking resemblance with Antony.

The man who died on August 14 was identified two days later by Antony’s relatives and was buried the same day complete with funeral ceremonies. Usually, a body is handed over to the local body authorities for cremation as per the Panchayati Raj Act if it remains unidentified for three days.

Things turned complicated when Antony made a comeback and even had the eerie experience of visiting his own tomb.

The police had advertised details of the deceased in their efforts to identity the man to which the family of Antony responded. Now, those details were to be advertised again to trace the identity of the deceased.

Usually, the police do not preserve samples for DNA profiling where the body was identified and released to the relatives. That proved to be the undoing in the instant case. Having learnt the lessons the hard way, the police were now determined to conduct DNA matching even when the body was being identified by the relatives.

