Body of Palluruthy sailor who died in Hong Kong to be flown to Mumbai on Saturday

June 13, 2023 11:36 pm | Updated 11:36 pm IST - KOCHI

The body of the Palluruthy-based young sailor, Jijo Augustine, who had mysteriously gone missing from a container vessel anchored in Hong Kong and was later found dead last month will be brought back to India on Saturday.

The family of the deceased on Tuesday received intimation from Hong Kong Funeral Logistics Services Company Limited to this effect. The body, to be flown out from Hong Kong on Friday, is scheduled to be delivered in Mumbai in the early hours of Saturday. A decision on when the body will be flown to Kochi remains to be finalised pending formalities.

Jijo was working as a TR wiper in a Liberia-flagged vessel named Kestrel of Mumbai-based XT shipping company when he had reportedly fallen into the sea on May 13. Shirley Jacob, the victim’s mother, had received a phone call from the captain of the ship the day after informing that her son had gone missing. She could not reach her son over phone since then following which she approached Hibi Eden, MP.

When the victim last spoke to his mother, he had spoken about being constantly harassed by three employees of the vessel. They were then reportedly dismissed from service following which he complained that he was receiving threats over phone.

Later, a vessel of the Hong Kong fire service department had fished out the body of the victim southeast of Cheung Chau, an island in Hong Kong, on May 17. Mr. Eden who had taken up the case with the Ministry of External Affairs and the Consul General of India in Hong Kong, was alerted about the discovery of the body and passed on the information to the victim’s family.

He had since then contacted External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Consul General, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, and Norka Principal Secretary Suman Billa for bringing the body back home without delay. Mr. Eden had also called for an investigation into the mysterious death of the youngster.