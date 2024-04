April 24, 2024 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - KOCHI

The body of a man who had gone missing a couple of days ago washed ashore near the Aroor-Edakochi bridge on Wednesday morning.

The body is suspected to be of Rasheed, 62, of Edavanakkad, who was reported missing on Monday evening. He had left his house at Edavanakkad on Monday around 6 p.m. and had been missing since then. Further probe is on.