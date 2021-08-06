Body of man found near canal at Irumpanam in Kochi

The body of a man was found alongside a canal at Irumpanam near Thripunithura on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Manoj, 40, of Choorakkaadu. Local residents spotted the body around 9 a.m. There were reportedly traces of blood on his ear.

The brother of the deceased had lodged a petition with the Hill Palace police when he had failed to return after leaving home on Thursday evening. The body surfaced even as the search was under way. Later, it was confirmed that the body was that of Manoj.

Though the police found the wounds suspicious, they would not yet confirm the cause of death. “We are probing whether it was an accidental fall, or he was the victim of a potential road accident. The autopsy report alone will reveal the cause of death,” said an official.

A case has been registered for unnatural death. The autopsy will be held at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery.