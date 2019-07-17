Body of man found hanging

A man who was reported missing on Monday was found hanging from a tree near Kundannoor on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Sivadas, 64, of Alappuzha. The body was found at Kundannoor by passers-by.

“Though initially, the victim was not identified, later it emerged that he was the same man who was reported missing and based on which the Elamakkara police had registered a case under Section 57 of the Kerala Police Act,” said the Maradu police.

The body was subjected to an inquest and shifted to the General Hospital pending the post mortem.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies may seek help and counselling by contacting Maitri's suicide prevention helpline No: 0484-2540530