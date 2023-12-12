ADVERTISEMENT

Body of infant remains unclaimed

December 12, 2023 01:15 am | Updated 01:15 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A week after an infant was allegedly killed by his mother and friend in a lodge at Elamakkara, his body remains unclaimed.

Relatives haven’t turned up to claim the body being kept at the mortuary of the Ernakulam Government Medical College Hospital in Kalamassery, informed the Superintendent in a release here on Monday. The police are making efforts to track down relatives willing to claim the body. The body would be handed over as and when relatives turn up, said the statement.

The Elamakkara police have registered a case according to which the mother’s friend had deliberately injured the baby leading to the death on December 5. Both the mother and the friend had since been arrested.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ
Woman, partner held in connection with death of infant in Kochi

The accused were identified as Shanif, 25, of Kannur and Aswathy, 25, of Eramalloor. The accused had brought the infant to the Ernakulam General Hospital feigning that the child had choked while being fed milk.

The hospital authorities, however, turned suspicious on seeing the injury marks on the body of the child and informed the police. However, the hospital authorities felt suspicious as the child had visible injuries including bruises.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

crime / Kochi

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US