Body of infant remains unclaimed

December 12, 2023 01:15 am | Updated 01:15 am IST - KOCHI

A week after an infant was allegedly killed by his mother and friend in a lodge at Elamakkara, his body remains unclaimed.

Relatives haven’t turned up to claim the body being kept at the mortuary of the Ernakulam Government Medical College Hospital in Kalamassery, informed the Superintendent in a release here on Monday. The police are making efforts to track down relatives willing to claim the body. The body would be handed over as and when relatives turn up, said the statement.

The Elamakkara police have registered a case according to which the mother’s friend had deliberately injured the baby leading to the death on December 5. Both the mother and the friend had since been arrested.

The accused were identified as Shanif, 25, of Kannur and Aswathy, 25, of Eramalloor. The accused had brought the infant to the Ernakulam General Hospital feigning that the child had choked while being fed milk.

The hospital authorities, however, turned suspicious on seeing the injury marks on the body of the child and informed the police. However, the hospital authorities felt suspicious as the child had visible injuries including bruises.