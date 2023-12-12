HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Body of infant remains unclaimed

December 12, 2023 01:15 am | Updated 01:15 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A week after an infant was allegedly killed by his mother and friend in a lodge at Elamakkara, his body remains unclaimed.

Relatives haven’t turned up to claim the body being kept at the mortuary of the Ernakulam Government Medical College Hospital in Kalamassery, informed the Superintendent in a release here on Monday. The police are making efforts to track down relatives willing to claim the body. The body would be handed over as and when relatives turn up, said the statement.

The Elamakkara police have registered a case according to which the mother’s friend had deliberately injured the baby leading to the death on December 5. Both the mother and the friend had since been arrested.

ALSO READ
Woman, partner held in connection with death of infant in Kochi

The accused were identified as Shanif, 25, of Kannur and Aswathy, 25, of Eramalloor. The accused had brought the infant to the Ernakulam General Hospital feigning that the child had choked while being fed milk.

The hospital authorities, however, turned suspicious on seeing the injury marks on the body of the child and informed the police. However, the hospital authorities felt suspicious as the child had visible injuries including bruises.

Related Topics

crime / Kochi

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.