Bodies of lawyer, relative fished out

The bodies of two persons, including a lawyer, who had gone missing after their country boat capsized near Cicily Jetty, Mulavukad, on Sunday evening, were fished out on Monday.
The police said the body of Sachu, an Aluva native, was recovered on Monday morning, while that of his relative K.L. Shyam, a lawyer attached to the Ernakulam District Court and residing at Elamakkara, was fished out by Naval divers in the afternoon.
Their friend Lijo of Kumbalam had managed to swim to safety. Police and Fire and Rescue Services personnel had given up search on Sunday night.
“We do not suspect any foul play in the incident,” the police said.
Ernakulam Bar Association president Adv. P.T. Jose said the incident had occurred hardly five metres away from the boat jetty. Based on eyewitness accounts, Sachu fell into the backwaters first, and the two others might have tried to save him.
The bodies were found caught in the slush beneath the waterbody, he added.
