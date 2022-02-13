Boating added to KSRTC’s Jungle Safari

Travellers can now have a waterway trip through Thattekkad sanctuary

The popular Jungle Safari trip that the KSRTC’s Kothamangalam depot began three months ago has been given a value addition in the form of a boat trip through the Bhootathankettu dam and a visit to Aanakkulam.

Travellers will thus be able to savour the waterway trip as well through the Thattekkad Wildlife Sanctuary and disembark at Kuttampuzha. From there, they continue the bus journey. Put short, the trip will be akin to the one at Thekkady.

The inclusion of the boat trip in the tour was inaugurated on Saturday by Antony John, Kothamangalam MLA. The Jungle Safari was launched on November 25. From one daily trip, the number of buses increased to seven each day, catering to the increase in demand from travellers.

The journey that begins at 8 a.m. from Kothamangalam proceeds through Thattekkad, Kuttampuzha, Mamalakandam, Mangulam, and Lekshmi Estate, ending at Munnar. The return trip ending at Kothamangalam at 10 p.m. will be through Aluva. The per person fare, inclusive of lunch and tea, has been increased from ₹550 to ₹700 owing to boating and additional stoppage at Aanakkulam. For booking, call 94479 84511 / 94465 25773.