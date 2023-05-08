Boat tragedy: boat owner deploys decoy to mislead police

May 08, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - KOCHI

The owner of the boat that capsized in the Poorapuzha estuary in Malappuram district on Sunday night drowning 22 and critically injuring many more seems to have successfully deployed a decoy in misleading the police.

Nazar Pattarakath, a resident of Tanur and owner of the boat, has gone into hiding since the tragedy and police have been after him primarily based on his mobile tower location. On Monday afternoon, Palarivattom police were alerted to his presence within their jurisdiction and subsequently his car was intercepted along SRM Road.

However, it turned out that Nazar wasn’t in the car but had merely dropped his mobile phone in the car as a decoy. It turned out that the brother of the accused and a neighbour along with the brother’s son were in the car. They were detained and brought to the Palarivattom police station. The car was also taken into the custody

“They were on their way to meet their lawyer to move for the anticipatory bail of Nazar. We have questioned them and recorded their statements. We cannot arrest them since they were not directly linked to the incident,” said police sources.

Tanur police probing the case have been alerted.