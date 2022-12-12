  1. EPaper
Boat service to link Fort Kochi and Muziris heritage areas on the anvil

December 12, 2022 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - KOCHI

John L. Paul
One among the boat jetties built in Muziris heritage region at North Paravur, near Kochi. File photo

A direct boat service is on the anvil from Fort Kochi, where the fifth edition of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale (KMB) got under way on Monday, to heritage sites in Muziris, a famed port which is said to have been located in the North Paravur-Kodungalloor-Mathilakam area on the Ernakulam-Thrissur border.

A regular boat service in the corridor linking locales that have world-famous historic structures was a long-pending demand of heritage enthusiasts and tourists. Among them was Krishnabalan Paliath, the 80-year-old manager of Paliam Eswara Seva Trust that looked after Paliam Kovilakom and Paliam Nalukettu, symbols of the royal connection to the erstwhile Kochi Kingdom, and are part of the Muziris Heritage Project (MHP).

A boat service aimed at heritage tourism promotion will be launched shortly, for which the Ernakulam District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) will help identify an operator, said MHP managing director Manoj Kumar Kini, who has a doctorate in urban design. “A ticket counter will be opened at Fort Kochi for the purpose. The distance is expected to be covered in around two-and-a-half hours. There will be halts en route for refreshments. The guests will be taken through an audio-video presentation on the route and the historic importance of the locales,” he said.

Heritage locales within the Muziris region have already been linked by a fleet of hop-on, hop-off boats, which help recreate the traditional waterways that were once the sole way to connect them. 

Exhibits at biennale

In addition, many materials of historic importance from the Muziris region will be on display at the biennale, aimed at providing visitors with a glimpse of Kerala history since the third century BC, it is learnt.

In the meantime, many heritage monuments and other structures in the Muziris region whose conservation was awaited are getting ready for being opened to guests after renovation in early 2023, it is learnt. On its part, the Centre for Development of Imaging Technology (C-DIT) will ready an audio-visual presentation at the Paliam Museum. The government had spent over ₹200 crore for MHP to execute its first and second phases.

