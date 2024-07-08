Boat owners to take up TED issue with Union Minister

Fishing boat owners in the State will meet Union Minister of State for Fisheries George Kurian and take up issues related to the industry, including the ban on Indian wild-caught shrimp imports to the United States.

All Kerala Fishing Boat Operators’ Association general secretary Joseph Xavier Kalapurackal said on Monday that boat owners were open to installing turtle extruder device (TED) on fishing nets but had anxieties triggered by the current state of affairs in the marine fishing sector. The association represents over 3,000 fishing boats, and shrimp is among the most lucrative catches for boat operators.

Mr. Kalapurackal said boat owners and fishermen wanted to go ahead with installing the device that would help sea turtles escape fishing nets if they were caught. The US banned wild shrimp imports from India in 2019 alleging unregulated fishing that threatened sea turtles.

He said the government must support fishermen by bearing the cost of TED, which was reported to cost around ₹25,000 if available on commercial scale.

Industry sources said a US government delegation that visited India in February this year had expressed satisfaction about the two models of TEDs developed by the Central Institute of Fisheries Technology. The models are suited to Indian conditions, and they need to be used by fishermen all along the Indian coast.

Seafood Exporters’ Association of India vice president Alex Ninan said several factors hurt Indian shrimp exports, including the US ban. Japan, which sustained India exports, was going through a lean period, he added.

