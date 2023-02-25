Boat owners slam seizure of fishing boats

February 25, 2023 11:51 pm | Updated 11:51 pm IST - KOCHI

The All Kerala Fishing Boat Owners’ Association has claimed that the recent seizure of fishing boats from the Kalamukku fishing centre at Vypeen were on flimsy grounds and alleged that the confiscation of boats and catch were meant to “fill the empty coffers” of the government.

In a memorandum to the Chief Minister and Finance Minister, association general secretary Joseph Xavier Kalapurackal said the boats seized from Vypeen were engaged in fishing beyond 12 nautical miles from the shore, an area under Central jurisdiction. Besides, the impounded boats had catch that is not found in coastal waters.

Hence, the boat owners claimed, the seizure of boats and catch were not meant to implement any rules, and that the fish workers, with their educational background, were “always taken for a ride by the authorities.”

However, sources in the Fisheries department said there would be no compromise on juvenile fishing and on the minimum legal size (MLS) for fish to be caught and sold commercially. The boats and catch were taken into custody invoking provisions of the Kerala Marine Fisheries Regulation Act to prevent juvenile fishing, which is a destructive practice, said a department official.

Both trade unions and fish workers have been given instructions on the importance of preservation of resources by avoiding juvenile fishing, the official added.

The boat owners claimed that researchers and scientists had not demonstrated how fishing could be done avoiding juveniles.