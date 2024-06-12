GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Boat owners decry heavy penalties, impounding of vessels

Published - June 12, 2024 09:16 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The All Kerala Fishing Boat Operators’ Association has appealed to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to intervene to end the “harsh treatment of boat owners” at the hands of the Fisheries department in the form of impounding of boats and imposition of heavy penalties.

A letter to the Chief Minister alleged that a 72-year-old boat owner in Ponnani saw his boat being impounded by Fisheries department officials on April 23, 2024. The boat owner was also asked to pay a penalty of ₹90,000 for non-renewal of licence.

Though the boat owner tried to convince the department officials concerned about his financial status, they did not relent and he approached the appellate authority, which also did not provide a favourable order. The boat was finally released after a court directive and appellate authority decision after great hardship, claimed Joseph Xaiver Kalapurackal, general secretary of the Boat Owners’ Association.

The boat owners have claimed that the owner of the boat that was impounded suffered financial losses as the vessel was held in custody for more than a month. Besides, the boat sustained damage and needs to be repaired. These issues have to be taken into consideration and fishermen and boat owners need to be treated more compassionately, the boat owners said.

Related Topics

fishing industry

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.