Boat operators in Kerala directed to abandon pelagic fishing nets

The Fisheries department has issued instructions to end the ongoing standoff between traditional fishermen and trawl boat owners over pelagic trawling in the sea off the coast of Kerala following a meeting attended by officials of the Coastal Police, Fisheries department, Coast Guard, traditional fishermen, trawl boat owners, and other stakeholders on August 24.

The meeting was convened in the wake of a law and order situation arising from traditional fishermen resorting to seizure of what they alleged were pelagic trawling gears and boats and a blockade of the Vypeen-Goshree roads and bridges two weeks ago. The fishermen demanded that trawl boat operators immediately end unsustainable practices like pelagic trawling, failing which they would be forced to seize the boats found with such gears.

Traditional fishermen have continued a series of protest actions including strikes at harbours. Jackson Pollayil of Swathanthra Matsya Thozhilali Federation said the meeting on August 24 heard all representatives and reached consensus on issues related to marine fishing regulations, he added.

According to the latest instructions issued by the Fisheries department, pelagic fishing nets deployed by trawling boats will be abandoned by August 31. After the date, Coastal Police, Fisheries department, and the Coast Guard will jointly inspect harbours and fishing boats for banned fishing gears. If any violations are found, stringent action will be taken against boat operators. The inspections will cover mechanised traditional canoes as well as those used traditionally by fishermen in some areas.

The department has also given a loud call to the fishing community not to take the law into their hands as the law enforcement agencies are in place to detect and stop illegal fishing practices.