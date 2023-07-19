Boat operators allege illegal fishing during ban period

July 19, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - KOCHI

Mechanised fishing boat operators, who are banned from launching fishing expeditions during the 52-day trawling ban during the rainy season, have alleged continuation of illegal fishing activities off Kerala coast.

Joseph Xavier Kalapurackal of Kerala State Fishing Boat Operators’ Association alleged that pair trawling and double boat trawling, which are banned during the monsoon, is being adopted by groups of fishermen to catch shrimp. He alleged that bulk of the catch is juvenile fish, including shrimp and commercially important species such as silver pomfret.

Mr. Kalapurackal said that while mechanised boat owners are prevented from going on fishing ventures for conservation purposes, damage is done by another group, which is engaged in destructive practices.

He also alleged that fibre boats have recently landed in Kochi species like threadfin breams and lizard fish, which are usually caught by trawlers. This is also a case of violation of the ban, he claimed.

The annual trawling ban this year is for a period of 52 days between June 10 and July 31. The annual ban on fishing by mechanised boats during the monsoon has been in force for more than three decades now for the purpose of conservation and sustainability of commercially important species such as oil sardines. The rainy season is considered the breeding period.

The ban is applicable to around 3,800 trawlers, operating off the Kerala coast and around 500 gillnets and purse seine boats. Fishing boat operators from neighbouring States have been asked to leave Kerala coast during the ban period.