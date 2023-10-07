Boat capsize off Munambam coast: bodies of two fishermen found

October 07, 2023 10:46 pm | Updated 10:47 pm IST - Kochi

Bodies of two of the four fishermen who went missing after their fibre boat capsized some 10 nautical miles off the Munambam coast were retrieved on Saturday. The bodies were identified as those of Kollamparambil Sharath aka Appu, 24, and Cheppalath Mohanan, 55, residents of Chappa beach at Malippuram near Vypeen.

A search team from Azhikode coastal police in Thrissur district fished out the bodies. Sarath’s body was recovered around 8 a.m. and that of Mohanan by around 3 p.m. Search is continuing for the two remaining fishermen, Padinjarepurakkal Shaji aka Thaha, 52, of Malippuram, and Thachedath Raju of Alappuzha.

The boat, Nanma, had set off from Malippuram reportedly to fetch fish from another boat and capsized about an hour after shifting the fish aboard on Thursday. Preliminary reports suggested that overloading and poor condition of the boat caused the accident.

The Indian Coast Guard, marine enforcement squad, coastal police of Fort Kochi and Azhikode, Fisheries department and local fishermen were involved in the search braving adverse weather. The search was launched after the office of the Assistant Director of Fisheries, Vypeen, alerted the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (Kochi) about the incident.

The Coast Guard had deployed its fast-patrol vessel Abhinav patrolling in northern Kerala coast for the search operations. An interceptor boat was also deployed.

According to one of the three survivors, they had held on to a can used for storing water on the boat for more than four hours before being rescued by another boat that passed through the area. He said that water suddenly swept into the boat, sinking it.