Boat and marine show to conclude at Bolgatty on Monday
The 4th edition of India Boat and Marine Show will get over at Bolgatty Palace Event Centre in the city on Monday.
Nearly 45 exhibitors have displayed their products and services at the three-day expo which has attracted more than 3,000 business visitors in the first two days, according to a press release.
