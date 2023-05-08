ADVERTISEMENT

Boat accident a cause for great sorrow, says Cardinal 

May 08, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Cardinal George Alencherry, Major Archbishop of the Syro-Malabar Church, said the death of 22 persons in the boat tragedy at Tanur in Malappuram on Sunday was a cause for great sorrow.

In a message, the Cardinal said he joined the families, which had lost their dear members, in their moment of pain and offered prayers for the repose of the souls of the deceased. He appealed to the authorities to take steps to ensure that such tragedies were not repeated. While the government and officials should take steps to prevent such tragedies in the future, the public should be ever on the alert, he said in his message.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US