Boat accident a cause for great sorrow, says Cardinal 

May 08, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Cardinal George Alencherry, Major Archbishop of the Syro-Malabar Church, said the death of 22 persons in the boat tragedy at Tanur in Malappuram on Sunday was a cause for great sorrow.

In a message, the Cardinal said he joined the families, which had lost their dear members, in their moment of pain and offered prayers for the repose of the souls of the deceased. He appealed to the authorities to take steps to ensure that such tragedies were not repeated. While the government and officials should take steps to prevent such tragedies in the future, the public should be ever on the alert, he said in his message.

