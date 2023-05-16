Board ratifies detention of Akash and Jijo under KAAPA

May 16, 2023 05:47 pm | Updated 05:47 pm IST - KOCHI

Akash Thillankeri and Jijo Thillankeri, former associates of the Democratic Youth Federation of India and the CPI(M), will be kept in preventive incarceration for six months as the State Advisory Board of the Kerala Anti-Social Activities Prevention Act (KAAPA) recently ratified their detention.

The board headed by Justice N. Anilkumar, which reviewed their detention, had upheld the government decision to put them behind bars under the Act.

Akash and Jijo were arrested under the Act on February 27. The two had several criminal cases booked against them, including murder and attempt to murder cases. Akash was the key accused in the sensational murder case of Youth Congress leader P.V. Shuhaib.

The CPI(M) and DYFI had distanced themselves from the youths following their alleged involvement in criminal cases.

The party had mobilised its rank and file in the Kannur district to fend off the political challenges posed by Akash, as he threatened in a social media post to reveal the names of some of the local leaders, who reportedly incited him for violence.

The CPI(M) had fielded its Kannur strongman P. Jayarajan at a public meeting in Thillankeri to openly disown them and to distance the party from the two. The party had earlier expelled Akash from the organisation.

Duo’s contention

The two had argued before the Advisory Board that they were detained without valid grounds as they were not involved in any offences during the last few years. They submitted that they were leading peaceful life. They had also contended that they were arraigned as accused in criminal cases for settling political scores.

However, the Advisory Board held that there were sufficient grounds to detain them for six months.

The State Home department issued a government order confirming the detention of the two last week following the Board decision.

The social media post of Akash and his subsequent detention under KAAPA had set off a war of words in the social media and political circles of the State. The United Democratic Front had criticised the CPI(M) for hobnobbing with criminal elements and later disowning them.

The Opposition, which had staged a walkout from the Assembly on the issues raised by Akash, had accused the government of failing to bring to book the CPI(M) leaders who “ordered” the murder of Shuhaib.

It had also demanded an inquiry into the revelations of Akash. In his response in the Assembly, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan dismissed the Opposition allegations and stated that the CPI (M) would never protect criminal and quotation gangs.