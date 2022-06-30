Board has power to make appointments in selection posts

In non-selection posts, power is vested with Devaswom panel

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court has held that the Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC), constituted by the Kerala Devaswom Recruitment Board, has the power to prepare select lists for effecting appointment by way of promotion or by transfer to selection posts in the Guruvayur Devaswom Board.

The Bench comprising Justice Alexander Thomas and Justice Viju Abraham on Thursday made it clear that the recruitment board or the DPC would not have the power or function in cases where the method of appointment was by promotion or by transfer to non-selection posts, wherein the criteria were other than merit and ability, seniority and seniority-cum-fitness.

The power to take decisions on promotion or by transfer appointments to all non-selection posts would be vested exclusively with the Guruvayur Devaswom Managing Committee, the court said.

The court passed the order on an appeal filed by The Administrator, Guruvayur Devaswom Managing Committee, and others challenging a single Judge’s order on appointments through the recruitment board.