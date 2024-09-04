ADVERTISEMENT

BMS wants speedy implementation of wage, social security codes

Published - September 04, 2024 10:06 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Bharathiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) Kerala Pradesh has appealed to the Union government to immediately implement the wage code and social security code, and reform the industrial relations code and the occupational safety, health (OSH) and working conditions (WC) code.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, B. Surendran, All India Organisational Secretary, and G.K. Ajith, general secretary, said that though the Mazdoor Sangh wanted the codes dealing with wages and social security to be implemented immediately, the union strongly opposed the Industrial Relations (IR) Code and OSH and WC because they contained “anti-worker” conditions.

The Union also appealed to the government that since labour codes had long-term impact, there should be no hurry in implementing them. The BMS is launching awareness campaigns on the positive aspects of wage and social security codes, disagreements on IR and OSH codes and labour laws.

As part of the campaign, more than one crore workers and members of the general public will be contacted between December 1 and 15 across the country. The BMS also wants workers in the unorganised sector to be included in the Ayushman Bharat Yojana health programme.

The BMS also plans to hold demonstrations before regional offices of Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation on September 19 demanding, among other things, increase of pension of ₹1,000 to ₹5,000.

