The Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) will stage a Parliament march on November 17 demanding protection of public sector units. The Union government should rethink its decision to privatise public sector units as it will affect employment opportunities and economic growth, said a communication issued by the trade union here. A vehicle rally in support of the march will be held here on November 11. BMS president Hiranmayi Pandiya will inaugurate the valedictory meet at Eloor, it added.
BMS to stage Parliament march demanding protection of PSUs
Vehicle rally in support of the march to be held on November 11
