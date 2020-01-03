BMS opposes BPCL sale

The Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), the trade union wing affiliated to the Bharatiya Janata Party, has now joined the bandwagon of protests against the Union government’s move to privatise BPCL.

V. Radhakrishnan, the national working committee member of BMS and a member of ESI Board, has publicly opposed the privatisation of the profit-making Maharatna company. Delivering the inaugural address at a protest programme against the privatisation policies of the Union government organised by the district committee of the BMS at the High Court Junction on Friday, he said that the privatisation of BPCL would not be allowed.

Public sector undertakings were the backbone of the country’s economy. The Centre was eyeing to mobilise ₹1.06 lakh crore through its privatisation measures. Twenty-two public section undertakings, including Air India, the affordable mode of air transport for common public, and Container Corporation have been put up for sale. Mr. Radhakrishnan said that this would entail far-reaching consequences for the country. While the BMS was not against the private sector, it opposed the privatisation of public sector undertakings, he said.

He alleged that the State government was following the same policies of the Union government. There were concerted efforts to privatise the KSRTC. Contract labour and casualisation have dealt a blow to the dream of permanent job.

Mr. Radhakrishnan called for strong protest measures against the anti-labour policies of the Central and the State governments.

BMS district president T.A. Venugopal presided over the programme.