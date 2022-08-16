BM and BC road work to begin in Kochi

Guarantee clause of three years; contractor responsible for upkeep of road

The Kochi Corporation will shell out ₹40 lakh from its plan fund for re-laying the Lourde Hospital Road.

The re-laying of the road, which was delayed following the early showers the city had received, will be carried out using Bituminous Macadam and Bituminous Concrete (BM and BC). The work comes with a guarantee clause of three years, whereby the contractor who won the bid for the work will be responsible for its upkeep.

Any repair that may come up during the guarantee period will have to be carried out by the contractor at his expense. The civic body had decided to go in for the road work using its plan fund as the guarantee period of the earlier work had expired, and it was time for re-laying the road, said the authorities.

Similarly, Chittoor Road (₹29.1 lakh), St. Benedict Road (₹13.1 lakh), and Sahodaran Ayyappan Road (₹65.45 lakh) will be re-laid. The road work would be undertaken during night hours, said a senior official of the Corporation.

Though the works were to be carried out earlier, the early showers upset the schedule. The delay in implementing the work had a cascading effect as one contractor had won the bid for all the works, said Mayor M. Anilkumar. There are only a few contractors who take up the BM and BC road work. The repair of most interior roads had been completed, he added.

The roads were laid using BM and BC during the construction phase of the Kochi metro project. They needed to be re-laid to keep them in good condition, the Mayor said.

The repair of interior roads in a large number of city divisions had been completed, said T.A. Ambily, Executive Engineer, Kochi Corporation. While tar patching was done in most divisions for filling potholes, wet mix was used in other areas. Repair works were carried out at Iyyattil Junction, Chittoor Road, Mathai Manjooran Road, Peter Correa Road, and Pachalam, apart from other areas.

Tar patching was done in Vaduthala West, Ayyappankavu, Thattazham, Kathrikadavu, and Kaloor South. Work was progressing in Vaduthala East and Pachalam divisions, which would be completed shortly, said Ms. Ambily.