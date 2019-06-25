Blue corner notice against 100 missing from Munambam

The International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) has issued blue corner notice against 100 Indians who went missing from Munambam port near here on January 12.

“We have received a copy of the notice issued by Interpol against 100 persons,” said a senior officer of Ernakulam Rural police.

A group of illegal emigrants, including women and children, was suspected to have left for Australia from a backwater-facing plot at Malyankara near Munambam harbour in the early hours of January 12 this year. It came to light after 73 abandoned bags filled with dry food, water, and dress materials were recovered from three different points spread over Ernakulam and Thrissur districts.

A blue corner notice helps track individuals allegedly involved in criminal activities and suspected to be in other countries. The police said that they had requested Interpol to issue blue corner notices against 120 persons suspected to be involved in the incident. “However, they have asked for some more details related to the remaining 20 persons before issuing the notice,” they said.