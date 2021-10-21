Blue alert withdrawn at Edamalayar

The blue alert at Edamalayar dam was withdrawn on Thursday after the water level went down to 165.27 m.

The blue alert is issued when the level reaches 165.5 m. The two shutters of the dam have been kept open at 80 cm. About 100 cumecs of water is being released from the dam. The maximum water level of the dam is 169 m.

District Collector Jafar Malik said on Thursday that strict vigil would continue in landslip-prone areas in the district in view of the heavy rain predicted by the Indian Meteorological Department. The night monitoring in these regions should continue without fail. The tahsildars concerned should ensure that the families in the regions remain in the camps set up by the district administration. Geologists would inspect the landslip-prone areas in the district, he said.