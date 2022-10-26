Blood stem cell donor registration camp at Maharaja’s College on Friday

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
October 26, 2022 18:48 IST

Dhatri Blood Stem Cell Donor Registry, members of Ernakulam Maharaja’s College NSS unit, and Maharaja’s College Old Students’ Association are joining hands to hold a blood stem cell voluntary donor registration camp on Friday at the Maharaja’s College NSS Hall between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. The registration is for the treatment of former Maharaja’s College vice chairman Anitha, who needs a bone marrow transplant for treating Myelofibrosiss. She is a child welfare officer at MAJ Hospital, Edappally. Those aged between 18 and 50 years of age can register, the organisers said.

