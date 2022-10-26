Dhatri Blood Stem Cell Donor Registry, members of Ernakulam Maharaja’s College NSS unit, and Maharaja’s College Old Students’ Association are joining hands to hold a blood stem cell voluntary donor registration camp on Friday at the Maharaja’s College NSS Hall between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. The registration is for the treatment of former Maharaja’s College vice chairman Anitha, who needs a bone marrow transplant for treating Myelofibrosiss. She is a child welfare officer at MAJ Hospital, Edappally. Those aged between 18 and 50 years of age can register, the organisers said.
Blood stem cell donor registration camp at Maharaja’s College on Friday
