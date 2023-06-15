Blood donation camp organised at CIAL

June 15, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - KOCHI

Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) Social and Charitable Forum, in association with Aluva YMA Blook Bank organised a blood donation camp on Thursday at the airport as part of the World Blood Donation Day observance. CIAL managing director S. Suhas inaugurated the camp in which more than 150 donors participated, said a press release here. Social and Charitable Forum coordinator Sojan Koshy, airport director Manu G., human resource head Jayarajan V. and, chief financial officer Saji Daniel participated in the programme.

