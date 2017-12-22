‘Blockathon’ begins at Maker Village

Can practical solutions be evolved to challenges posed by the heavy inflow of migrant labourers through the application of Blockchain, a state-of-the-art technology, originally devised for the digital currency Bitcoin but has since then emerged as an incorruptible digital ledger capable of handling massive data in diverse fields?

An innovative two-day hackathon, imaginatively titled ‘Blockathon for Change’, that got under way at Maker Village in Kalamassery, Kochi on Thursday, precisely aims at that. Conceptualised by the US Consulate, the event is being organised by Maker Village in partnership with the Kerala Startup Mission and the Centre for Public Policy and Research.

Fourteen teams drawn from major tech companies from across the State and outside are making their presentations on how Blockchain technology-based business solutions can be applied to solve myriad problems related to migrant labour.

To be submited to govt

“We will consolidate the best four or five solutions based on the judgement of the jury consisting of experts from different fields and submit them for the consideration of the government for ground-level implementation through agencies like IT Mission and Labour Department. The technology compatibility of the solutions created by all 14 companies has already been rated by a panel of 10 Blockchain technology experts. In the presentations, teams will focus on the operational applicability and potential impact of those solutions,” Prasad Balakrishnan Nair, CEO of Maker Village, told The Hindu.

The solutions will be judged based on the twin weightage of technical and business competence and the best three solutions will be awarded cash prize of ₹1 lakh, ₹50,000 and ₹25,000 respectively.

“This is perhaps for the first time we are adopting state-of-the-art technology to address a critical societal issue. Blockchain technology is capable of managing massive data that can be used for addressing issues related to migrant labourers like their identity mapping so that there can be a fairly accurate statistics about their presence in our State,” said Mr. Nair.

The event has evoked phenomenal response attracting online registration by 104 teams initially. It was culled down to 25 and further to 14 through an online evaluation.

In his inaugural address, District Collector K. Mohammed Y. Safirulla hailed the objective of the event and urged the organisers to consolidate the most feasible solutions emerging out of it.

Dileep Krishnaswami, Head, IBM Research Lab, Bengaluru, delivered the keynote address.

Alexis Wolff, Information Officer, U.S. Consulate, Chennai, narrated how such an idea of Blockchain technology for migrant labour issues was conceived.