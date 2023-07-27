Blockade of St. Mary’s Cathedral church continues in Ernakulam

July 27, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - KOCHI

The blockade of St. Mary’s Cathedral church by a group of lay people and priests of the archdiocese of Ernakulam-Angamaly of the Syro-Malabar Church continued for the 23rd day on Thursday. A spokesman for Alamaya Munnettam, a lay people’s group that has led the seige of the cathedral said that apostolic administrator Andrews Thazhath cannot continue to ignore the protest.

A statement issued by the group claimed that the apostolic administrator is expected to address the issues after his visit to trouble-torn state of Manipur in India’s northeast.

Members of the Women’s Forum of the archdiocese joined the protest in front of the cathedral on Thursday and strongly expressed their support for the continuing siege of the principal church of the archdiocese. The statement from the protestors said that July 30 would mark a year of Archbishop Thazhath as the apostolic administrator of the archdiocese. The protesters alleged that the apostolic administrator had failed for resolve issues raised by them. They also said that July 30 would be observed as a protest day. It was on this day, a year ago that Archbishop Antony Kariyil was forced to quit his position as administrator of the archdiocese.