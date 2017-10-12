Blaze at marble retail outlet at Kalamassery

KOCHI: A fire broke out at a flooring stone retail shop near Kalamassery south overbridge on Thursday, causing loss to property.
According to the Fire and Rescue Services Department, the blaze was first spotted by a staffer who had reached the shop around 8.30 a.m. On an alert, fire personnel rushed to the spot and doused the flames.
“By the time we gained entry into the shop, everything inside had been gutted. Meanwhile, the first and second floors were filled with smoke and ash,” officials said. Preliminary investigations attributed the blaze to an electrical short-circuit. Moreover, the building lacked a proper fire safety mechanism. A notice will be served on the building owner, officials added.
