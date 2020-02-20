Blaze at Brahmapuram yard contained

Kochi

20 February 2020 00:58 IST

The risk of another fire outbreak looms large over the plastic waste piled up at Brahmapuram with the civic authorities struggling to find a permanent solution to the recurring menace.

It required the service of 110 personnel from seven stations of the Fire and Rescue Services to contain the fire that broke out on Tuesday.

Fire lines were cleared and water was pumped on to the burning heaps to control the fire. Excavators were being used to churn waste. Seven excavators had been deployed for the job. The temperature of waste heaps would be controlled by continuously pouring water over them, said a communication from the district administration.

Advertising

Advertising

“Though the latest fire could be contained by Tuesday evening, the risk is still there as the embers must be glowing deep inside the heaps,” said V.P. Chandran, the LDF leader in the council.

The interior pathways that were created in the areas where garbage had been piled up helped control the spread of the blaze. Had the roads, which segregated the garbage into blocks, not been created, the fire would have gone out of the yard, posing serious health risks, said Mr. Chandran.

The Corporation has mobilised its work force from various zonal offices to the plant site to keep the waste wet. The pumps installed by the local body are being used to pour water over plastic waste. “The process has to be continued through the summer months,” he said.