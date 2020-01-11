Blasts to bring down Maradu apartments today

H2O Holy Faith and Alfa Serene, the apartments built in violation of CRZ rules at Maradu, will be knocked down on Saturday using emulsion explosives.

The first blast will take place at the extreme right corner of the ground floor of H2O Holy Faith at 11 a.m., which will then spread to other floors at lightning speed. The explosive materials will go off one after the other at regular intervals, which have been pre-set using delay detonators. It may take 5.6 seconds to reduce the 16-floor building to rubble.

An expert team from the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO), which inspected the apartment complexes on Friday evening for one last time, suggested relocating the initiation point from where the blast would be triggered at Alfa Serene. The initiation point was relocated some distance away from the earlier spot so as to minimise the possible impact of the demolition of H2O reaching the site. The new location will be 130 metres away from the building, said R. Venugopal, Deputy Chief Controller of Explosives, PESO.

The PESO team conducted the final round of inspections on Friday evening so that the sites were free of workers and officials. All wire connections and electrical connectivity were inspected. The wind conditions of the area were also gauged. Since the area is unlikely to have strong winds, the dust should settle in a few minutes after the implosion, said Dr. Venugopal.

The authorities have fully secured a house located close to H2O Holy Faith using geo textiles. No dust or fly-off material will reach the building. Going by the preparations, the first blast should take place at H2O Holy Faith at 11 a.m. and the second at Alfa Serene at 11.05 a.m., he said.

The technicians of Edifice Engineering, which will demolish H2O Holy Faith, will connect the wires from the initiation point to the building at 9 a.m. on Saturday. All connections were re-checked during the day to ensure that the blast takes place as planned. Eight sophisticated action cameras and four drones will be deployed to record the blast. The team members will arrive at the site at 8 a.m. to perform a pooja before the blast, said Uttkarsh Mehta, partner of Edifice Engineering.

Mr. Mehta exuded confidence that the buildings would come down as planned.

Alfa Serene will be connected to the initiation point at 10.30 a.m. on Saturday. Technicians of Vijay Steels, the agency that will bring down the structure, went around all floors of the building, checking the connections on Friday. The connections to all delay detonators were checked.

It was also ensured that all the 3,000-odd holes filled with explosives were connected, said Anand Sharma of Vijay Steels.