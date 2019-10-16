Blanket of fog envelops Kochi

The city woke up enveloped in fog on Wednesday morning, but the phenomenon is neither unusual nor hazardous.

“This is a sign that the southwest monsoon conditions are changing. Surfaces and the humid and moist atmosphere are cooling down resulting in radiation fog,” said K. Mohankumar, professor, Department of Atmospheric Sciences, Cusat.

“It can occur in October and November when water vapour from the rain persists in the lower level of the atmosphere since it does not mix with the cool morning air. The fog is not hazardous as pollutants in the air are washed out by the rain the city has been getting for a few days,” he said.

Mr. Mohankumar said that pollutants could remain suspended in the air in December and January when rainfall is low. Data from the Kerala State Pollution Control Board’s 24-hour air quality monitoring station at Vyttila indicates high levels of particulate matter particularly between 5 a.m. and 12 p.m.

Particulate matter at 7 a.m. on Wednesday morning stood at 250 micrograms/cubic meter of air, well over the permissible limit of 100 micrograms. “High readings from the area are attributed to the construction of the Vyttila flyover and traffic in the area,” said M.A. Baiju, chief environmental engineer, Kerala State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB). “Vehicular traffic in Ernakulam has led to high levels of pollution here compared to the rest of the State. Local burning of garbage is also a menace,” he said. The movement of buses to and from the hub at Vyttila may also contribute to higher particulate matter in the area.

Another monitoring station near M.G. Road shows a similar spurt in particulate matter in the morning. The KSPCB had proposed to set up a third monitoring station at Kaloor, but the plan was delayed by a shortage of funds, said Mr. Baiju .