Blame game continues over award of waste management work at Brahmapuram

March 09, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - KOCHI

The blame game over the awarding of contract for biomining of legacy waste and processing of biodegradable waste on the Brahmapuram campus continued with former Mayor Tony Chammani raising corruption charges against Mayor M. Anilkumar.

Addressing the media here on Thursday, Mr. Chammani alleged corruption in awarding the contract for waste management in April 21, 2021. The work was awarded to an agency, which had the backing of some CPI(M) leaders in Aluva and Kalamassery areas, he alleged.

Though the Mayor claimed that the tender for biomining was floated by the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation, it was the Kochi Corporation that finalised the deal for processing of waste. The Mayor issued anticipatory clearance for the bid for processing refuse and made the Corporation Secretary sign the agreement with the firm. Hence, the Mayor shall be treated as the first accused in the scam, he alleged.

Meanwhile, Mr. Anilkumar said no anticipatory permission had been issued for the deal. The agreement was discussed threadbare at the Corporation council meetings. The UDF councillors insisted on awarding the contract without any delay. They had also complained that the Mayor would be held responsible for any delay in awarding the contract, he said.

The reported dissent note filed by some Congress councillors against the award of the contract specifically mentioned that the process shall not be delayed any further. It also said that the Mayor would be solely responsible for the delay, he said.

Meanwhile, UDF councillors took out a march to Elamakkara, the division represented by the Mayor in the council, protesting against what they termed as reluctance on the part of Mr. Anilkumar to convene an emergency meeting of the council to discuss removal of waste from households. Though the UDF had been asking the Mayor to convene a meeting, the Mayor was not available in his office to take a decision on it. Hence, the protest march to his division, said a statement issued by Antony Kureethara, Congress leader in the council.

The UDF councillors also laid siege to a Health wing official of the Corporation, protesting against the delay in clearing garbage from city streets.