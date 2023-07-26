ADVERTISEMENT

Blacklisting of RDS followed detection of irregularities, says PWD

July 26, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The blacklisting and licence cancellation of RDS Projects Limited need not affect other ongoing works of the company, and it can continue works to the full satisfaction of the respective agreement authorities, according to an affidavit filed by the Public Works department (PWD) before the Kerala High Court.

The affidavit was filed in response to a writ petition filed by RDS Projects Ltd. challenging the order blacklisting it from bidding for tenders in the State for five years.

The PWD said that the contractor had been blacklisted following detection of flaws in the construction of the Palarivattom flyover, which had to be partially demolished and rebuilt. The contractor licence had also been cancelled owing to poor workmanship following a report of the Roads and Bridges Development Corporation of Kerala (RBDCK). 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau had also reported that there were serious irregularities on the part of the contractor in the construction of the flyover.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US