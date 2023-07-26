Blacklisting of RDS followed detection of irregularities, says PWD

July 26, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - KOCHI

The blacklisting and licence cancellation of RDS Projects Limited need not affect other ongoing works of the company, and it can continue works to the full satisfaction of the respective agreement authorities, according to an affidavit filed by the Public Works department (PWD) before the Kerala High Court.

The affidavit was filed in response to a writ petition filed by RDS Projects Ltd. challenging the order blacklisting it from bidding for tenders in the State for five years.

The PWD said that the contractor had been blacklisted following detection of flaws in the construction of the Palarivattom flyover, which had to be partially demolished and rebuilt. The contractor licence had also been cancelled owing to poor workmanship following a report of the Roads and Bridges Development Corporation of Kerala (RBDCK).

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau had also reported that there were serious irregularities on the part of the contractor in the construction of the flyover.