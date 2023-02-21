ADVERTISEMENT

Black dress: Kerala HC dismisses plea for action against police

February 21, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A petition seeking to declare the police action of detaining two transgender persons who were wearing a black dress near Kaloor metro rail station as illegal was dismissed by the Kerala High Court on Tuesday.

The Bench consisting of Chief Justice S. Manikumar and Justice Murali Purushothaman dismissed the petition.

The petitioner contended that the police had arbitrarily exercised the power to arrest and detain citizens while wearing black dress and waving black flags to Ministers in protest. Last year, police officials had blocked two transgender persons near the Kaloor metro station and took them into custody. The Chief Minister was to attend a function near the station. It was alleged that police officials stopped the transgender persons and took them into custody for wearing a black dress purportedly in protest against the visit of the Chief Minister, the petitioner argued.

The petitioner contended that waving black flag or wearing black mask or dress by any citizen was an innocuous non-offence in a democratic country like India to show dissent to any political executive. The illegal detention of a person by the police was violative of the fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution. The detenu is liable to be compensated by the State, argued the petitioner.

