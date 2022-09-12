BJP will soon come to power in Kerala: Tarun Chugh

Special Correspondent KOCHI
September 12, 2022 21:52 IST

The BJP will very soon come to power in Kerala, party national general secretary Tarun Chugh has said. Delivering the inaugural address of the BJP district committee meet at Thripunithura on Monday, Mr. Chugh said it would be a government for the poor.

He accused the LDF and the UDF of dragging the State backward. They were competing in corruption and nepotism, he alleged. Mr. Chugh described the CPI(M) as a fast-collapsing fort. Criticising the march led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, he said the party had not resolved any issue, including hunger, despite being in power for over six decades.

