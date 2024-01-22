ADVERTISEMENT

BJP will create big political impact in Kerala soon, says Abdullakutty

January 22, 2024 08:21 am | Updated 08:23 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A.P. Abdullakutty. File | Photo Credit: S.K. Mohan

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will create a big political impact in the State shortly, according to party national vice president A.P. Abdullakutty.

Speaking at a meeting convened to welcome political activists from other parties who joined the BJP, Mr. Abdullakutty said the NDA would make significant achievements in the State in the upcoming general election. The two recent visits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the State witnessed people turning up in large numbers to see him. People had started joining the BJP in large numbers, he said.

BJP leaders K.S. Radhakrishnan, Narayanan Namboodiri and C. Raghunath were among those who spoke.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US