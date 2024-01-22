GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BJP will create big political impact in Kerala soon, says Abdullakutty

January 22, 2024 08:21 am | Updated 08:23 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
A.P. Abdullakutty. File

A.P. Abdullakutty. File | Photo Credit: S.K. Mohan

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will create a big political impact in the State shortly, according to party national vice president A.P. Abdullakutty.

Speaking at a meeting convened to welcome political activists from other parties who joined the BJP, Mr. Abdullakutty said the NDA would make significant achievements in the State in the upcoming general election. The two recent visits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the State witnessed people turning up in large numbers to see him. People had started joining the BJP in large numbers, he said.

BJP leaders K.S. Radhakrishnan, Narayanan Namboodiri and C. Raghunath were among those who spoke.

