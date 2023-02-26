ADVERTISEMENT

BJP will come back strongly to power: Athawale

February 26, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale said on Sunday that the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was a strong one, working for all Indians irrespective of differences, and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would strongly be swept back to power in the 2024 general elections.

He said that with a weak Congress leadership, the Opposition parties were unable to stand up to the charisma of the Prime Minister. He said there was no strong Opposition. Interacting with journalists at a press conference here on Sunday, Mr. Athawale said all segments of society supported the Prime Minister, who was addressing critical issues confronting the citizens of the country.

The Prime Minister has introduced a slew of welfare measures for the country that included the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, Mudra Yojana, Ujjwala Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. He said the Prime Minister had also been successfully implementing many projects in Kerala, adhering to the slogan ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas’.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Minister said the Union Ministry for Social Justice and Empowerment would set up an old age home in each district in Kerala. Old age homes had been established across the country with the help of the department. He said de-addiction centres were supported by the ministry.

Mr. Athawale, who is also the president of the Republican Party of India (A), said his party had units across the country and supported the Prime Minister and his initiatives for the welfare of the people.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US