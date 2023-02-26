BJP will come back strongly to power: Athawale

February 26, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - KOCHI

Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale said on Sunday that the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was a strong one, working for all Indians irrespective of differences, and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would strongly be swept back to power in the 2024 general elections.

He said that with a weak Congress leadership, the Opposition parties were unable to stand up to the charisma of the Prime Minister. He said there was no strong Opposition. Interacting with journalists at a press conference here on Sunday, Mr. Athawale said all segments of society supported the Prime Minister, who was addressing critical issues confronting the citizens of the country.

The Prime Minister has introduced a slew of welfare measures for the country that included the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, Mudra Yojana, Ujjwala Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. He said the Prime Minister had also been successfully implementing many projects in Kerala, adhering to the slogan ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas’.

The Minister said the Union Ministry for Social Justice and Empowerment would set up an old age home in each district in Kerala. Old age homes had been established across the country with the help of the department. He said de-addiction centres were supported by the ministry.

Mr. Athawale, who is also the president of the Republican Party of India (A), said his party had units across the country and supported the Prime Minister and his initiatives for the welfare of the people.