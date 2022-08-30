BJP to accord reception to Prime Minister in Kochi

ADVERTISEMENT

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers will accord a reception to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Cochin International Airport at Nedumbassery on September 1.

Mr. Modi is visiting the State to commission the first indigenous aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant, at the Cochin Shipyard on September 2.

A release issued by the district BJP unit said the Prime Minister would visit the birthplace of Adi Shankaracharya at Kalady near the airport after the reception. He will also attend the State core committee meeting of the party in the evening, it said.